Griffith's Gem Hotel has lived up to its sparkling name after being honoured at the prestigious Australian Hotels Association (AHA) National Awards for excellence.
The hotel was a finalist in three categories including Chef of the Year, Regional Gaming Venue of the Year and overall Regional Hotel of the Year.
While missing out on two categories, its restaurant, the Bull & Bell Steakhouse, won an award in the Chef of the Year category at the event which was held at Campbell's Cove in Sydney Harbour on November 28.
Anthony Fullerton is head chef at the European style steakhouse with its Farm to Table Philosophy, and is being congratulated by his colleagues.
"The Gem Hotel would like to extend a special congratulations to Mr Fullerton and his team, who he leads with passion and diligence. We are very proud of them all," accommodation manager Simone Morrissey said.
"We'd also like to thank our staff for their continued hard work and dedication."
Ms Morrissey said winning the award was a wonderful recognition for the Griffith community, showcasing all that it has to offer.
"We're claimed as being the 'food bowl of Australia' and we use a 300 kilometre radius where we work with farm gate producers to provide us with the best local ingredients.
"It's wonderful for our town and our visitors to have a nationally recognised venue to come and enjoy," she said.
Ms Morrissey said the award was a nice way to see out the year and was hoping for a nice, successful year in 2023.
"We've also just opened our conference rooms for hire and catering which was the last stage of our build so it's exciting to have them up and running and we hope to see them utilised next year."
