BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
This stunning converted chapel is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will have you singing its praises from the moment you walk through the doors.
Situated in the peaceful village of Uranquinty just a 10min drive to Wagga's CBD, this beautiful Chapel was the Trinity Lutheran Church, originally constructed in 1922.
It now features the perfect balance of traditional charms and modern conveniences, with a masterfully transformed extension into a charming four-bedroom family home.
The stunning interiors and unique architectural design provide a truly exceptional experience, featuring a classic red brick facade, iconic windows, polished timber flooring, aged doors and steep gabled ceilings - all treasures of a bygone era rarely seen today.
Be instantly captivated walking through the church doors into the centrally appointed main living/dining area, enveloped in natural light spilling through the original church windows and striking raked ceilings.
A contemporary-style kitchen has a 900mm gas cooking, custom-made cabinetry, a family-sized benchtop with built in sink and breakfast bar as well a butlers pantry, formerly the vestry room.
The original part of the chapel is effortlessly connected through a stained glass hallway, again bathed in that natural light, which opens into the children's study nook.
The extension has been well thought-out and planned, with four double-sized bedrooms with wardrobes. The master features a generous walk in robe and ensuite with dual sinks, shower, bath and toilet.
Split system air conditioner units and ceiling fans in each room ensure seasonal comfort.
Situated on a level 1013m2 private block, there is ample room for the whole family to enjoy.
A separate powered workshop space was created purposely with a gable to match in with the existing facade, as well as a double lock up garage with additional storage space just off the rear lane.
"The opulence, style, and uniqueness of this stunning property must be personally experienced to fully appreciate the ambience that the building, grounds and the location have to offer," selling agent Claire Zollinger said.
"Converted Churches don't come up for sale very often and not one that is as peaceful and close to Wagga as this property."
