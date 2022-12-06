The Daily Advertiser

Leeton jewellery store is counting the cost of a break and enter weeks out from Christmas

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated December 7 2022 - 4:06pm, first published 9:30am
Thief uses hammer to smash their way into Riverina jewellery store

A Riverina jewellery store has been left counting the cost of a break-in just weeks out from Christmas.

