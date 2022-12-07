A new dog sports group is teaching handlers and dogs a few tricks about obedience training.
The Junee Dog Sports Club has been running for about two years, and owners Anna and Paul Jones specialise in training German Shepherds to become working police dogs.
"Working dog training is designed to engage the dog and their handler and develop an interactive bond," Ms Jones said.
"Owners learn what drives their dog and how to engage in positive play to get the most out of their animal."
Club member Rebecca Campbell has been attending with her eight-month-old puppy Reiker, but first found out about the club with her previous dog who had temperament issues.
"I fell in love with the training," she said.
"Going to training every Sunday, I just realised it was something I wanted to do."
On Saturday at the Club's dog trials, Reiker and Zeus will take the puppy temperament test, also known as ZAPW.
Dogs aged 9-12 months have to demonstrate good temperament and basic obedience skills like staying calm in a crowd, and healing on a lead.
The dogs are also scored on their engagement with with their handler.
The next level is the BH test, which normally takes two years of training to achieve.
Club member Phil Major said the trials are leading up to the National Working Dog Trials in Wagga next June.
"At a lot of show societies, dogs are selected on their physical appearance," he said.
"The trial this weekend, there's the opportunity to challenge the dogs."
Mr Major has experience with similar training in Western Australia and said the training has strengthened his bond with his dog Zeus.
"He's really come on with the training, and we're learning so much together," he said.
Only German Shepherds are able to compete in the trials, but all breeds of dog are welcome to join the Junee Dog Sports Club for training.
The Junee Dog Sports Club trials will be held on Saturday, December 10 at the Junee Dog Sport Club in Old Junee from 5pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
