Firefighters have worked quickly to contain a fire at a block of units in Tolland on Tuesday evening.
Fire and Rescue NSW got a call to a fire at a residential unit about 5.05pm.
Two trucks were initially dispatched to the blaze, but were confronted with "large volumes of smoke" on approach and called for a third fire truck, according to FRNSW Riverina zone commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander.
One unit in a block of six on Karen Street in Tolland was alight, and with "some really good firefighting" the crews managed to contain the blaze to the single unit.
"One of the challenges they had was they had a common roof space, but they confined it to the unit," Superintendent Alexander said.
"There were no reported injuries and everyone was safely evacuated."
Station officer Justin Bentley from Turvey Park fire station was on the scene and said the fire caused "severe damage to the bedroom area" and "smoke and heat damage to the lounge room".
"It took about 20 minutes to extinguish and an hour to completely mop-up, make safe and hand over to occupants," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story.
