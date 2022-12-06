Tumut's Grace Whyte has capped a stellar year with selection in the NSW under 19s side.
The Pymble Ladies College student has left her mark on the netball world this year, following selection in the under 17 state team, national team, and a call up as a NSW Swifts training partner for the 2023 season.
Spending years pursuing both high level basketball and netball, Whyte decided to follow an elite netball pathway when entering her senior school years.
"During COVID-19 last year, I had to choose one sport because it was just too much with year 11 and 12. I love basketball as well, but it was just right at that time to follow the netball pathways," Whyte said.
Pursuing netball has paid off, with Whyte saying 2022 has been an unbelievable year, and she's achieved goals she didn't think she would yet.
After vice-captaining the under 17s NSW team earlier this year, Whyte was then called up to the national squad, but she said she didn't feel pressure looking for selection in next year's state team.
"I didn't feel any pressure, I was just excited to trial and hopefully make it, which I was stoked to. They're a really good group of girls, this age group, so I think I'm excited to get into it," she said.
"I definitely wasn't expecting to be a training partner this year, I was expecting maybe another call up to the academy for 2023 but I was stoked when I got that call."
Whyte had been playing in the state premier league, alongside state team and NSW Swift Academy duties.
Looking ahead to 2023, Whyte is keen to enjoy the experiences she is having, without letting them pass her by.
"I want to have a successful nationals campaign in April and just keep learning and enjoying the Swifts. 2023 is just about really enjoying myself and trying to achieve those goals but enjoying it at the same time," she said.
Entering her final year of school next year, Whyte said Swifts have been nothing but supportive of her finishing year 12 and are understanding of her school commitments.
"They're very much like, HSC is the priority" she said.
Boarding in Sydney for school, Whyte said she enjoys returning home to Tumut, and feels lucky to look back on where she's come from.
Being in the city has opened her to more opportunities, and is allowing her to take up new positions such as her training partner role.
"It's funny having those conversations of 'where are you from?' and them saying 'oh, I've never heard of that before,' it is good because you're kind of able to put a little shout out there," she said.
Whyte has already begun training with the Swifts as part of their Super Netball preseason program.
She said it was intimidating meeting and training alongside players she's watched since she was younger and she hopes the call up will help her in securing a Super Netball contract one day.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
