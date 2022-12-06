The Daily Advertiser

Man, 19, flown to Wagga Base Hospital following Kamarah crash

By Talia Pattison
Updated December 7 2022 - 10:19am, first published December 6 2022 - 2:00pm
The man was trapped inside this vehicle following the single vehicle accident on Kamarah Road on December 3. Picture by Leeton Volunteer Rescue Association

A man has been flown to hospital after he was found trapped inside his vehicle by emergency services personnel at the weekend.

