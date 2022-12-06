A man has been flown to hospital after he was found trapped inside his vehicle by emergency services personnel at the weekend.
Emergency services arrived at the scene of the crash on Kamarah Road at Kamarah - west of Ardlethan -about 8am on Saturday and found the 19-year-old trapped inside the mangled wreckage.
Paramedics, police and the Leeton Volunteer Rescue Association worked to safely remove the man before he was flown to Wagga Base Hospital from the paddock of a nearby farm.
The man was in a serious, but stable condition at the time, with no further update provided to Leeton police.
Police said the man was the sole occupant of the white single-cab ute at the time of the accident.
Investigations have revealed the man is believed to have lost control of the vehicle before hitting a tree.
The tree then fell, blocking both lanes of the road before it was cleared.
