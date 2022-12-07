The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Country Championships winner Another One named SDRA Horse of the Year for the 2021-22 season

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated December 7 2022 - 9:47pm, first published 7:45pm
Wagga trainer Gary Colvin with Another One, who has been awarded SDRA Horse of the Year for 2021-22. Picture by Madeline Begley

COUNTRY Championship winner Another One has been crowed Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) Horse of the Year for 2021-22.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

