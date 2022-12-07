Martin was issued with four charges. Stewards charged him with betting on a thoroughbred race on June 4, that he gave false and or misleading evidence in an interview and inquiry, that he had an interest in bets on thoroughbred races by accepting sums of money from Jacob Hoffmann and that he engaged in conduct that was prejudicial to the image, interests, integrity of racing. That was by providing tips for thoroughbred horses, some of which he was riding and accepting money from Hoffman for doing so.