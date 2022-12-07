COUNTRY Championship winner Another One has been crowed Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) Horse of the Year for 2021-22.
Another One was announced as the winner at the SDRA annual general meeting at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Wednesday.
The Gary Colvin-trained galloper had eight starts for the season with the highlight being his triumph in the $500,000 Country Championships Final at Randwick in April. It followed a win in the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier at Wagga.
Voted by the SDRA committee, Another One won from the likes of Mnementh, Zakeriz and Takissacod.
The Mitch Beer-trained Hardware Lane was voted SDRA 3YO of the Year. He won two starts at Albury by a combined margin of just under 13 lengths and scored a dominant Highway win at Hawkesbury in April.
The Tim Donnelly-trained Lunar Shoes narrowly edged out November Falls for the SDRA 2YO of the Year title.
REGULAR Southern District jockeys Jordan Mallyon, Kayla Nisbet and Jack Martin have all been charged by stewards over alleged gambling offences.
Racing NSW stewards announced the series of charges on Wednesday.
Martin was issued with four charges. Stewards charged him with betting on a thoroughbred race on June 4, that he gave false and or misleading evidence in an interview and inquiry, that he had an interest in bets on thoroughbred races by accepting sums of money from Jacob Hoffmann and that he engaged in conduct that was prejudicial to the image, interests, integrity of racing. That was by providing tips for thoroughbred horses, some of which he was riding and accepting money from Hoffman for doing so.
Mallyon was issued two charges. One for allegedly betting on thoroughbred races on November 7, 2021, and between January 23 and June 25 this year. He was also charged with giving false or misleading evidence at a stewards inquiry on October 20.
Nisbet was charged with accepting money from Hoffman in connection with a horse in a race without the consent of stewards on May 6, 2021. That was Wagga Town Plate day last year where Nisbet had six rides and won with Smugglers Bay on debut.
She was also charged with giving false of misleading evidence at a stewards inquiry on September 8.
Hoffman, a renowned punter and registered owner, was issued with eight charges.
The charges will be heard at Racing NSW head office at a date to be fixed.
SMART Wagga filly Supido Beauty has drawn wide in her quest to remain unbeaten at Randwick on Saturday.
Supido Beauty has drawn barrier 19 for her resumption in the $120,000 Arrowfield Stud Class Three Highway (1000m).
Kerrin McEvoy has been booked to ride.
The Darrell Burnet-trained filly, who is two from two, will come in a couple of barriers with a final field of 18.
Supido Beauty is well in the market at $7.50.
Meantime, Albury trainer Donna Scott will head to Moonee Valley on Friday night with lightly-raced sprinter Incentive.
The four-year-old will contest the latest heat of the 955m challenge. Blaike McDougall takes the ride from barrier 12.
WAGGA apprentice jockey Anaelle Gangotena enjoyed her first professional victory last weekend.
Heading to just her second race meeting as a professional rider, Gangotena brought up her maiden winner at Cooma on Saturday.
The first win came aboard the Kevin Byrne-trained Force Awakens in the Benchmark 50 Handicap (1200m).
The win came in the last race and completed a big day for Gangotena, who returned a win, two seconds and a third from five rides.
Gangotena is apprenticed to Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel, who is also hitting his straps after his recent move from Canberra.
Gorrel had Hispirit win at Albury on Saturday and then got another winner at Wagga on Monday with Go Ellie Go.
It backed up the win by Dantain's Magic at Wagga the week before.
ALBURY to Nowra is quite the trek but it paid off for Mitch Beer last weekend.
About an 11-hour round trip, Beer made the journey with two of his Patriot Bloodstock horses and got the cash with Buzz 'N' Joe.
It was the Nowra Cup showcase meeting and Buzz 'N' Joe took out the $35,000 Country Boosted Showcase Benchmark 58 Handicap (1400m).
It was his second win at just his fourth start for the stable after being purchased earlier in the year.
It continued a strong run for Beer, who has trained 10 winners from his last 50 starters. He sent five around at Wagga on Monday for a winner, three seconds and a third.
PROMISING Albury sprinter Sparring looked to get back on track with an impressive Wagga barrier trial win on Monday.
Sparring, who was beaten as a $1.65 favourite first-up at Canberra last month, bounced back with an impressive trial win.
With Nick Souquet again in the saddle, Sparring did it easy to score by one and a half lengths from city-winning mare Neverstandingstill and Participator.
Among those in the trial was Mystery Shot, who closed to finish six lengths back in fourth.
Mystery Shot won his first five race starts and is placed at listed level. He was having his first public outing after being transferred from Lindsey Smith to Matt Dale.
ANOTHER Southern District race meeting has been lost.
The annual Moulamein race meeting, that was scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed.
Racing NSW reported that neither the club, or the course, were in a suitable position to host a race meeting after the recent floods.
It leaves Albury, also on Saturday, as the sole Southern District race meeting for the week.
JOCKEYS wore black arm bands at Wagga on Monday in respect to the passing of Allan Bowditch.
Bowditch was a former trackwork rider and barrier attendant at Wagga, who passed away late last month, aged 61.
Jockeys wore black arm bands for race four at Wagga on Monday, which ironically was won by Exalted Dennis, which is part-owned by a good friend of Bowditch in Andrew Steiner.
GALLOPS
Saturday: Albury (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Wagga (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Monday: Temora (TAB)
