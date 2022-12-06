It will be a slightly different Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes side that takes the field in 2023 however co-coach Jeremy Rowe is far from concerned.
There has been a fair amount of change at the Goannas during the off-season with key players Nick Collins, Trent Castles and Tom Keogh all departing MCUE.
While the trio would leave a sizeable hole in any side, Rowe was happy with the signings MCUE had made with Harry Fitzsimmons, Dean Lord, Taylor Clark, Sam Male and Harry Nunn all joining the Goannas ahead of next season.
Rowe said that he would need to make some changes ahead of next season, but that he was excited to make the most of a strong midfield group that includes Fitzsimmons, Nunn, Ryan Turnbull and fellow co-coach Nelson Foley.
"We are definitely to the point now where we understand our team makeup is going to be quite a bit different to the last few years," Rowe said.
"I think in the last few years we've probably had an almost embarrassment of riches of key position players whereas this year we are right on the limit of just having enough key position players.
"Where we are going to excel this year is within our midfield group and our running power all around the ground.
"We think that our midfield depth is going to be quite exceptional this year and we think that our running power is going to be the same coming from all angles whether it be off half back, through the wing or middle or even our high half forwards.
"We think we have got some guys that can really cover the ground and use the footy really nicely.
"We will definitely make some minor tweaks to our game plan which I'm really excited to do to cater to our strengths, but it's really exciting to have that strength of midfield group and I think the guys in there complement each other as well which is even better."
Rowe admitted that he knew that his side would undergo some changes ahead of 2023 and said that he was excited to see what his side could do next season after being plagued by injuries in 2022.
"I've said from the word go that there is going to be a bit of list turnover for us this year," he said.
"Sometimes that can be worrying and sometimes it can provide opportunities.
"We feel there is a lot of upside within out list internally as well as we only got four games out of Ben Halse and Ryan Price.
"We got six games out of Nelson Foley and the list goes on.
"There is a lot of upside within our list and we feel that if our group was in a very similar position to what we were in 2022 and we got a decent run at it and got some stability and a bit of luck that we wouldn't be too far off the mark."
While confident of how his side was shaping up ahead of next season, Rowe was also adamant that the competitiveness across the league was going to increase following successful recruitment campaigns from a number of sides including Wagga Tigers and Griffith.
"We've seen that almost everyone in the RFL is going to improve this year which is really exciting for the comp," he said.
"There is going to be a number of really good sides hovering outside of the five for a lot of the season and we are prepping ourselves as best as possible to not make us one of those and as it sits here now we are reasonable comfortable with where our list is at."
