Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Jeremy Rowe is looking forward to embracing a slightly adjusted game plan ahead of next season

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated December 6 2022 - 6:21pm, first published 6:00pm
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe is looking forward to adopting a few changes ahead of next season. Picture by Madeline Begley

It will be a slightly different Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes side that takes the field in 2023 however co-coach Jeremy Rowe is far from concerned.

Jimmy Meiklejohn

