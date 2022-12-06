The Daily Advertiser

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have signed Taylor Clark, Sam Male and Harry Nunn for 2023

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated December 6 2022 - 5:19pm, first published 5:00pm
Taylor Clark in action for South Coast against Hunter Central Coast in 2021. Picture by Anna Warr

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes has continued to build ahead of next season signing Taylor Clark, Sam Male and Harry Nunn for 2023.

