Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes has continued to build ahead of next season signing Taylor Clark, Sam Male and Harry Nunn for 2023.
Goannas co-coach Jeremy Rowe was thrilled to have the trio on-board and excited to welcome them to Mangoplah Sportsground.
"We're very excited to bring all three players on-board," Rowe said.
"Our extensive research has us very confident that we are bringing exceptional people into our club and players who can help us achieve our goals in 2023.
"All three have familiarity with each other and all three help us fill a need we had going from 2022 into the 2023 season.
"We can't wait to get to work with Taylor, Harry and Sam during the pre-season and we are even more excited to see them in the blue and gold when the season commences."
Clark returns to the Riverina after a three-year stint playing for the Wollongong Lions in the AFL South Coast League where he was a league representative in 2021.
Originally from Henty, Clark finished third in the Swampies best and fairest in 2019 when they reached the preliminary final with him also lining up for the Hume League against the Farrer League in that same year.
Playing off the half back flank with pace to burn, Rowe was looking forward to what Clark could do as a Goanna in 2023.
"Taylor gives us break neck speed off half back," he said.
"Nick Collins and what he has brought to us over the last four years we feel that he is in the irreplaceable category and I'd never like to put that on someone to try and replace someone like Nick.
"But in the same breath, we have had a fair bit of success in the last few seasons rebounding off half back with guys like Harry and Nick Collins and we think that Taylor comes in and gives us the ability to come in and do that.
"He's got good skills to back up his pace and I'm also told that he's very responsible defensively and his mindset is defend first then try to create.
"But we are definitely looking forward to seeing him in space and taking the game on and breaking the lines for sure."
Sam is the younger brother of Jono Male and heads to MCUE with an impressive junior resume.
Male has spent the last few seasons at Lavington where he won the U18s best and fairest as a 17-year-old in 2021 and enjoyed another consistent season at the Panthers in 2022.
Male is also a under age state footballer after representing NSW in U15s and has also been a part of the Murray Bushrangers program.
A hard at it utility, Rowe says that Male has the ability to play at half back, through the middle of the ground or go up forward and hit the scoreboard.
Like Clark and Male, Nunn has also played previously at Henty and comes across to MCUE after playing for Thurgoona in the Tallangatta & District Football League in 2022.
A big-bodied inside midfielder who is terrific around stoppages, Rowe said that Nunn will add some real grunt to the Goannas' midfield brigade and is a terrific teammate.
While not having played a whole lot of footy over the past three seasons due to Covid and having to travel a fair bit for work, Rowe was expecting the 24-year-old to add quite a bit to the Goannas in 2023.
