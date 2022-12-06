The Daily Advertiser

Workers evacuated after 'pungent odour' sparks emergency response at Bomen industrial site

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated December 6 2022 - 6:40pm, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workers evacuated after 'pungent odour' sparks emergency response

A hazardous materials incident forced the evacuation of workers at Bomen on Monday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.