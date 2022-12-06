Workers evacuated after 'pungent odour' sparks emergency response

A hazardous materials incident forced the evacuation of workers at Bomen on Monday afternoon.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to an industrial site about 5.20pm after reports of "pungent odour" wafting through the building.
FRNSW Riverina zone commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said NSW Ambulance paramedics and police also attended the scene, and 25 workers had to be evacuated from the building.
After some investigations, FRNSW determined the odour came from an adjoining building.
"It was part of an industrial process, it was quite odorous, it had a garlicky, rotten egg gas-type smell," Superintendent Alexander said.
"And they were ventilating and the atmospheric conditions, with the wind and the humidity, it wasn't dissipating quickly enough."
One worker was treated by paramedics as a precaution, Superintendent Alexander said, but all were returned to work safely and the incident was wrapped up by 6.40pm.
"It was very quickly resolved and nobody was hurt," he said.
"We're the combat agency for all hazardous materials incidents and our firefighters are very well trained ... it's a fairly regular [occurrence] around the entire state and certainly within our area of operations.
"What I urge people to do is if they have any issues such as strong unusual odour ... contact triple zero immediately, as you don't know what it might be."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
