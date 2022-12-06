The Daily Advertiser

Wagga junior officiates at state championship grand final

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
first published 11:30am
Wagga softballer Tyler Barclay, pictured at French Fields, recently umpired his first softball state championships. Picture by Madeline Begley

At just 15-years-old, Wagga softball umpire Tyler Barclay has officiated his first state championships grand final.

