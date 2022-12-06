At just 15-years-old, Wagga softball umpire Tyler Barclay has officiated his first state championships grand final.
After answering a call put out by his sister's team to assist with umpiring duties at the under 12 NSW state championships, Barclay was invited to officiate the boys grand final.
Barclay first took up umpiring four years ago, to get more time on his beloved softball field.
"I just wanted to get involved, instead of just sitting up on the hill and watching the other games," Barclay said.
Like many sports, softball is always looking for more umpires and Barclay was happy to put his hand up to help.
"With each team, they needed to take an umpire and there was a call for umpires so I put my hand up and said I've been doing it for a few years. I went really good, I think," he said.
Travelling to Orange to support his sister regardless, it was a good opportunity to get experience umpiring at a higher level.
Currently a level one umpire, Barclay will look to gain his level two qualification next year.
"It was a challenging task at first, but once I got the hang of it, it's pretty good. I'm still learning now," he said.
After officiating several games across the championships, Barclay was offered the first base position for the boys grand final.
"I was base umpire, so I'm out on the bases, running around just making sure the calls for first base, whether the runner was safe or out, if the runners have touched the base, smaller jobs like that, making sure everything is clean," he said.
Proud of his performance, he didn't only impress himself, with the championships umpire supervisor asking him to complete his level two course in Sydney next year.
Barclay's mentors Todd Maiden and Josh Sarantakos have been imperative to his success as an umpire, with Barclay saying they both have always been willing to support him as he learns.
"They've helped me get up there, and i do a few clinics and stuff on the weekends, just get out there and shadow," he said
"They're very good to learn from."
Working through the age groups, Barclay has officiated locally to the top level, from juniors through to premier grade.
Involved in the sport since he was five, with softball is a family affair, and Barclay said they all love the sport.
On a weekend the family is at French Fields from 7am to 7pm, soaking in as much softball as they can while they all play, and umpire, throughout the day.
Moving forward Barclay hopes to continue to learn and develop his umpiring skills.
