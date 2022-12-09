BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 2
With so much character, stunning street appeal and positioned just a short stroll to the CBD, this charming mid-1900s red brick Californian bungalow presents a rare opportunity.
Overlooking Wollundry Lagoon, the beautifully landscaped cottage gardens and charming front porch lead into a wide, welcoming hallway with ornate ceiling detail and polished timber flooring.
There are three bedrooms, located in the original part of the home. They have original period features including 10-foot ceilings with pressed metal detail, timber leadlight sash windows, baker light switches and polished timber flooring.
The light-filled living space blends period features with contemporary additions.
The kitchen is modern and functional and offers shaker style cupboard joinery, ample storage and a gas cooktop.
The bathroom has been updated and has a full-size bath, separate shower and separate toilet. Reverse cycle air-conditioning and gas heating ensure year-round comfort.
A large, powered double shed provides car parking and storage. Gates from the rear lane also provide off-street parking and rear yard access.
The home is currently tenanted on a periodic lease for $430 a week until January 14, when rent increases.
