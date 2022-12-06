The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Tom Richards was happy with his performance after finishing third in the Australian Freestyle Motocross Championship

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated December 6 2022 - 4:44pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Richards put on a show for his home crowd at Yarragundry Park on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith

In front of a home crowd, Tom Richards was happy to take home third in the Australian Freestyle Motocross Championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.