In front of a home crowd, Tom Richards was happy to take home third in the Australian Freestyle Motocross Championship.
Richards, who only six weeks ago broke his back and his hip was happy with the performance and glad to be back on the bike.
"I'm happy with the results," Richards said.
"I was happy with how I was riding.
"There were a heap of good riders there and I was just glad I could put down a competitive ride against them."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Richards finished behind Harry Bink and Jake Smith while finishing ahead of Cam Sinclair with Richards thrilled to be able to compete alongside the trio.
"I was pinching myself a bit," he said.
"They are the guys I look up to, so to be able to be up there with them made me feel pretty proud.
"They are all super friendly and all the guys in the industry have been really good to me over the years and they just keep giving me all the knowledge they can."
The event was Richards' first ride back since the injury with him just happy to get through the event with no issues.
"To be honest I was just happy to be riding and getting back from injury," he said.
"Six weeks ago with a broken back and a broken hip, it's been a long few weeks sitting down and not doing much.
"But I'm super happy to be able to be moving around freely now."
While having six weeks off the bike, Richards admitted to having a few nerves however was feeling pretty comfortable by the final.
"There is always a few nerves at the start," he said.
"Getting used to the set up with the limited practice we had, but by the end of it I felt pretty comfortable out there and hopefully my run showed that."
With him usually having to travel to perform, Richards thoroughly enjoyed competing in Wagga in front of a home crowd.
"They were awesome," he said.
"It's a good event to have in Wagga as there is so many local racers and motorbike people here.
"So it's good to be able to give them something to look at and enjoy.
"Normally we have to travel a fair way to be able to compete or do shows, so having it in Wagga made it super easy and made it fun for me as well.
"I've never really ridden in a show in front of a local Wagga crowd, so it was good to do that."
Richards hasn't got too much on his agenda coming up over the next few months however is hoping to be able to head to the X Games in 2023.
"I'm riding at the Big Bash cricket on January 1 down in Melbourne," he said.
"Not much else really, I don't have too many plans coming into the summer break.
"Hopefully a few things pop up early next year and we can keep busy, but I'd love to get to X Games.
"I'd love to put in the work and try to get there, that's the main goal I'd say for my whole career is to go to the X Games and put down a run there."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.