'Coastal vibe': Wagga Boat Club's deck over Lake Albert already proving popular

By Monty Jacka
Updated December 10 2022 - 10:24pm, first published December 6 2022 - 10:15am
Wagga Boat Club directors Paula and Dave Moss have been blown away by the popularity of the venue's new deck over Lake Albert. Picture by Madeline Begley

Just two weeks after opening to the public, the brand new deck which allows Wagga the chance to drink, eat and socialise over the rippling waters of Lake Albert is already proving a sensational hit - and it's not even finished yet.

