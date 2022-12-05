Just two weeks after opening to the public, the brand new deck which allows Wagga the chance to drink, eat and socialise over the rippling waters of Lake Albert is already proving a sensational hit - and it's not even finished yet.
The Wagga Boat Club project is still missing a permanent marquee and handrails, but that hasn't stopped lakegoers from revelling in the chance to relax on the 120 square metre wooden pier.
Boat Club commodore Mick Henderson said the reception to the deck has exceeded all expectations.
"Everyone comments on the view and we're getting enquiries every day for bookings," Mr Henderson said.
"A lot of bookings have already gone in for next year which is fantastic and it's nearly fully booked out from here until Christmas."
Construction of the $80,000 deck began in February and Mr Henderson said it was "great timing" to get it open in time for summer, especially considering wet weather delays.
The final touches, which will include clear roller blinds so the deck can still be utilised in the colder months, are expected to be put in over the next few weeks.
Mr Henderson said the deck was a statement piece for the Boat Club which elevates the venue to a new level.
"The community feedback on it has been brilliant and the amount of people coming down to utilise it has been fantastic," he said.
Boat Club director Dave Moss said the deck provides an entirely unique experience not found anywhere else in the city.
"It's the only place you can sit and drink over the water and it just brings a different feel to Wagga," Mr Moss said.
"It's almost a cosmopolitan feel and a coastal vibe - it's just something Wagga has never had the opportunity to do before. No matter where you look, the view is fantastic."
The club will be hosting weddings and various private functions on the deck, as well as live music. The deck has a capacity of about 80 to 100 people.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
