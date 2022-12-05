The Daily Advertiser

Joe Bromage to make return to league with Gundagai

Courtney Rees
Updated December 5 2022 - 5:34pm, first published 5:30pm
Joe Bromage will make his return to rugby league with Gundagai in 2023.

The lack of rugby league on the Murray River means Joe Bromage will put in plenty of kilometres to return to the sport.

