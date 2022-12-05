The lack of rugby league on the Murray River means Joe Bromage will put in plenty of kilometres to return to the sport.
The former Newcastle Knights lower grade player will make his return to the sport after linking with Gundagai.
Bromage has played very little league over the past three seasons.
First he had plans to play NSW Cup thwarted by COVID-19 in 2020, which also limited his game time in 2021.
A move to Tocumwal followed and now Bromage will be one of the new faces at the Group Nine premiers.
READ MORE
Tigers co-coach Derek Hay is pleased to have him on board after the pair first came across each other in Hay's stint in Newcastle.
"He'll be a big asset to our team as he can cover a number of forward positions," Hay said.
"You need depth in your forwards in Group Nine and now we've definitely got that now with him, Noa (Vanisi ) and our local boys in Afa (Collins), Royce (Tout), Blake (Dunn) and we've got young Jack Lloyd still coming through still learning his craft.
"We are pretty well suited for middle forwards now."
Bromage helped Cessnock to a premiership in the shortened 2020 season before linking with Wests Newcastle.
Bromage's arrival will also help address a number of changes to Gundagai's forward pack after Luke Berkrey's departure.
With Jake Elphick also not expected to be at the Tigers in 2023, Hay believes Bromage will be another good option for the club.
"He can play anywhere in the forwards but he is traditionally a lock I suppose or a middle forward," Hay said.
"He can play on an edge too. It doesn't really matter where Joe plays as he'll do the same role as all our forwards really.
"He's not a renowned hole-hitter or anything but he can play on an edge and that is where I envision him for us, to start with anyway.
"He hasn't really got a locked position but to be able to play anywhere in the forwards is always a good thing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.