Light trouble rectified after three races lost

Wagga Greyhound Club has already resolved an issue which saw the last three races at Friday's meeting abandoned.
A power problem saw only eight races able to be run.
However president Ben Talbot said the problem had been fixed on Monday.
"The lights went out as we had a fried relay," Talbot said.
"It has all been fixed so we won't have that trouble again."
All of the lights on the track went out after Cawbourne Mocha won the eighth race for Jay Lyons on Friday.
The system kept tripping out before the decision was made to abandon the final three races.
Talbot won two of the earlier races, with Cawbourne Oscar and Aston Galaxy winning in successive races.
However he now hopes for some smooth sailing heading towards the holiday period.
The club races on every Friday this month with their Christmas meeting on December 23 before their final meeting of the year on November 30.
Talbot said the club is looking to make sure there are plenty of family friendly options at the track.
"We're aiming for a bigger Christmas and New Year with a lot of different things planned this year," he said.
"There's a lot more kids entertainment, there's live entertainment going and a lot of different styles.
"We want to cater for a wider range of people and want people who have never been to the dogs to see what it is all about and see for themselves it is a fairly enjoyable night."
The club races again on Friday with the Ladbrokes Switch 1-2 Win Final, for greyhounds who qualified from heats last week, the feature race.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
