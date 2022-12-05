The Socceroos World Cup campaign has come to an end on Sunday morning, but Football Wagga development officer Liam Dedini believes now is the time for the football community to dig in.
As the Socceroos rose into the round of 16 in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Australia found a new team of sporting legends to uplift.
In Wagga, live sites were opened to watch the games, mini-World Cups were run, and children were rushing to their soccer balls.
With a huge rate of junior enrolments, Dedini believes now is Football Australia's chance to keep soccer at the forefront of the sporting community's mind.
With local A League seasons bridging the gap between the men's World Cup and the women's to be held in Australia next year, Dedini is hoping to see two years of soccer growth.
"Even though the world has been over in Qatar, it's felt like it's been here as well, looking at the support," he said.
"Now with the A League, both the men's and women's over the summer, we'll have access to soccer all through the early parts of the year and then pretty much go straight into the Matildas World Cup practise matches and then into the World Cup and then the season will start again."
"It's sort of like 24 months of football. The World Cup rolls into a football season which then rolls into another World Cup and then back into football season, so there's no excuse for that interest to die down," he said.
Dedini hopes that the increased publication of the sport will also help local competitions maintain, and even grow, in numbers.
"We get rugby parents and they first throw their kids into soccer, with the intention to pull them out of it, because it's the easiest, safest sport, they're not getting tackled or anything at five-years-old, so if we can keep them in the sport, that's out biggest advantage," Dedini said.
Football Wagga competitions are run to suit the needs of clubs, with Dedini saying there are no rigid rules around how many players each club can take on.
"We design all of our draws, we'll open our registrations and all clubs are the same, register for the club and then once it's closer to the deadline, then they'll nominate teams," he said.
"Every year we get different amounts of teams. In the men's and women's clubs will have a dedicated first and second grade but then from there, clubs before have had three third or fourth grade teams. However many numbers you get, you divide that into the teams and we create a competition."
Dedini said he's loved seeing soccer at the front of mind over the past month and wants to see real action taken moving forward.
"Football really just seems to be a bit on the back burner in regards to promotion, and yes that's got a little bit to do with Football Australia but I think they're pushing hard towards pushing the sport, so there's lots of talk about government getting on board and pushing that while it's gone gangbusters," Dedini said.
Looking ahead to the women's World Cup in 2023 Dedini said Football Wagga is already making plans to use the event as a springboard for further engagement.
"We're definitely trying to do as much as we can. There's two games that are super close to us, and hopefully we can jump on the back of that," he said.
"Hopefully we can get some live sites around Wagga, I think it should be a little bit easier because the games are at more reasonable times."
The Qatar World Cup continues until December 18, while the Australia-New Zealand World Cup will kick off in July 2023.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
