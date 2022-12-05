The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's first blue plaque honours Sisters of the Little Company of Mary for establishing Calvary Hospital

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated December 5 2022 - 7:48pm, first published 6:00pm
Calvary Hospital general manager Greg Brylski, Bishop Mark Edwards with Sisters Carmel Byrne, Lois Woodcock and Monica Whelan. Picture by Madeline Begley

The blue plaque just outside the entrance of the Calvary Hospital may be small, but the story it represents is one of huge compassion - driven by an incredible faith.

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga.

