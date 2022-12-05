The blue plaque just outside the entrance of the Calvary Hospital may be small, but the story it represents is one of huge compassion - driven by an incredible faith.
The Sisters of the Little Company of Mary have been officially recognised through the NSW government's blue plaque program for their work establishing a hospital inside Wagga's Foxborough Hall in 1926.
Originally starting as a makeshift operation inside the two-storey home, the hospital upgraded over the years before eventually moving to its current site and being renamed the Calvary Hospital.
Sister Carmel Byrne said she was delighted to see the plaque put in place to recognise the work of her predecessors.
"We live in such a changing world and I think the past can be easily forgotten," Sister Byrne said.
"They had almost nothing but faith and the importance of keeping this story alive in this rapidly changing secular age is vital."
Following its installation the new plaque was blessed by Mark Edwards, the Bishop of the Wagga Catholic Diocese.
Calvary Hospital general manager Greg Brylski said the original Sisters who formed the hospital left behind a legacy of healing, stewardship, respect and hospitality.
He said the hospital looks to embed those values into the culture of the organisation and the community to this day.
The plaque is one of the first 17 to be installed as part of the NSW government program, which recognises extraordinary people and events from the state's history.
