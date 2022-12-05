A TOP training performance from Wagga horsewoman Michelle Borserio saw Exalted Dennis register his second win this preparation at Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC) on Monday.
The jump from 1065m to 1675m proved no trouble for Exalted Dennis ($11) as he continued a strong campaign with victory in the Wagga Marketplace Class One Handicap.
Exalted Dennis was picked up by Borserio and fellow part-owners Andrew and Brodie Steiner as a well-tried maiden but has now scored two wins and a second from five starts for the Wagga trainer.
The five-year-old gelding saved his best effort to date for Monday on the Riverside circuit, jumping from 1065m to 1675m in the space of a fortnight and getting the job done in impressive fashion.
Borserio never doubted Exalted Dennis.
"He just seems to have turned the corner," Borserio said.
"He's always shown that he has something, you've just got to work with the horse, that's all."
Brad Vale gave Exalted Dennis every chance, parking him just behind the leader, and $1.80 favourite Neidr Dawn.
The horse surged to the front in the straight, putting a space in his rivals before holding off the fast-finishing Pachino ($9.50) by a long neck.
Borserio, who only has Exalted Dennis racing, wanted to give credit to those who helped her get the job done.
"The work that has been put into this horse and under his belt is phenomenal," Borserio said.
"The last two runs were exceptional, even those they were I suppose paid runs, but what can you do when you're looking for a distance race?
"I just want to say thank you for a wonderful ride to Brad (Vale), who stuck with us and is a good friend of ours, and the people that actually help us as well. And the people behind the scenes, they do a lot of the work."
Meantime, Wagga trainer Craig Weeding made another successful cross-border raid as Tullys Gold took out the feature at Wagga on Monday.
Fresh from a winning double at Albury on Saturday, Weeding continued his good run as Tullys Gold ($4.80) scored an all-the-way victory in the WDF Accounting + Advisory Ted Ryder Prelude (1675m).
It was Tully Gold's first win at his seventh start for the Weeding stable after previously doing his racing for Ryan Balfour.
Tullys Gold held off Toulon Brook ($3.90) by a long head, with $2.70 favourite Island Bay Boy a further one and a quarter lengths back in third.
It gave Weeding one win from one runner at Wagga on Monday, after scratching his other three runners.
Doug Gorrel and Molly Bourke also combined for success with Go Ellie Go ($7.00).
