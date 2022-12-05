The Daily Advertiser

Exalted Dennis continues his good form for Wagga trainer Michelle Borserio

MM
By Matt Malone
December 5 2022 - 8:00pm
Exalted Dennis, ridden by Bradley Vale, gets home for tight win on the Wagga Riverside track on Monday. Picture by Madeline Begley

A TOP training performance from Wagga horsewoman Michelle Borserio saw Exalted Dennis register his second win this preparation at Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC) on Monday.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

