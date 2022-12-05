The Daily Advertiser

Mixed results for Riverina to start Bradman Cup

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated December 5 2022 - 5:24pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Walker made 91 in Riverina's only win so far in the Bradman Cup on Saturday.

Wagga batsmen led the way but Riverina have been left to rue a couple of missed opportunities to put themselves in great position in the Bradman Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.