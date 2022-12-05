Mixed results for Riverina to start Bradman Cup

Wagga batsmen led the way but Riverina have been left to rue a couple of missed opportunities to put themselves in great position in the Bradman Cup.
After a win over Western to start the weekend, the under 16s narrowly went down in both of their Twenty20 matches on Sunday.
Coach Dylan Weeding was still pretty pleased with their efforts.
"We had one good win and then probably two good losses, if there is such a thing," Wedding said.
"They were promising losses and we had a good weekend.
"We were both games that we lost, which is a positive, and were in a position to win both of those games.
"It's a good spot to be in and hopefully come January we can perform for a little bit longer to get the job done."
READ MORE
Riverina bowled out Western for 208 in their one-day game at Gerringong on Saturday with Jay Lavis and Kepler Lukies both picking up three wickets.
Wagga City's Caleb Walker then produced a big partnership with Hunter Hall (56) to steer Riverina home.
Backing up from a strong Colston Scammell Shield performance, where he was named as the Warren Smith Medal winner, Walker was removed just two runs short of the total.
However his 91, as part of a 128-run partnership with Hall, turned the fortunes on the clash.
Kooringal Colts wicketkeeper Shaun Smith then top scored with 42 taking on ACT on Sunday however their rivals chased down the 154 needed for victory with five wickets and one over to spare.
Riverina then put themselves in a great position after bowling out Greater Illawarra for 94 in the second match of the day.
However they struggled to build partnerships in the chase.
Smith was a standout with a half-century but the team fell one run short.
Needing three of the last ball for victory, Riverina lost their last week chasing a second run to level things.
Wedding was disappointed Riverina couldn't take advantage of some good bowling.
"It was one we were expecting to win quite comfortably but couldn't quite get going," he said.
"We struggled to put it together and knock them over and unfortunately they got the momentum back and we couldn't get back in control.
"We were pretty happy with the bowling effort but it was a bit of a low, slow wicket and our guys struggled to adapt well enough to get the job done."
The competition resumes with four more matches in Newcastle in January.
Meanwhile Riverina will start their Country Colts campaign on Monday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.