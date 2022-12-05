The Daily Advertiser

NSW Police charge 32-year-old man over Lavington house fire

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated December 5 2022 - 4:41pm, first published 3:00pm
A man will appear in court on Tuesday after he was charged over a suspicious house fire in Albury last year.

