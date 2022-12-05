A man will appear in court on Tuesday after he was charged over a suspicious house fire in Albury last year.
Emergency services were called to Sutherland Street in Lavington about 6.35pm on February 18, 2021, after reports of a house fire.
Following extensive inquiries, including a public appeal for information, detectives arrested a 32-year-old man in Lavington on Saturday.
He was charged with steal property in dwelling - house, break and enter house etc, and break and enter house, destroy property - serious indictable offence.
The man appeared in Wagga Local Court via audio visual link on Sunday, where he was granted conditional bail to appear in Albury Local Court on Tuesday.
The Sutherland Street property was vacant when fire crews extinguished the blaze, however the home sustained extensive damage.
Police established a crime scene and established Strike Force Bingle to investigate.
Victoria Ellis
