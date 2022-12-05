Tensions between the Liberals and Nationals are rising, with both parties confirming they want to run for the seat of Wagga at next year's state election.
Wagga-based Nationals MLC Wes Fang has confirmed his party will contest the seat and said it would be "foolish" for the Liberal Party to put up a candidate.
"The Liberal Party would be foolish to try and compete for Wagga," Mr Fang said.
"They're the party of Daryl Maguire, there are no circumstances under which the Liberal Party should be seeking to stand a candidate in Wagga."
However, Wagga Liberal branch secretary Rob Sinclair said he disagreed with Mr Fang and the party was currently going through the election processes.
"We've got a proud history of serving the people of Wagga, and we do not accept what Wes has said," Mr Sinclair said.
"We're very keen to get on the ground and get moving."
The current member for Wagga, Joe McGirr, has already revealed he will stand again at the 2023 NSW election, set for March next year. Dr McGirr said the interest in the electorate was a good outcome for residents.
"I think that means that the candidates have to work hard and parties have to work hard to earn the confidence of the electorate," he said. "If there's that much interest in competing then that is a good sign."
The Daily Advertiser understands head Coalition members in Sydney will decide which party puts up a candidate for the Wagga seat.
Former Labor candidate for Wagga, and one of the city's councillors, Dan Hayes said it would be "disappointing" if only one Coalition party contested the electorate. "It really is just a slap in the face to the residents of the Wagga electorate," Cr Hayes said. "They're both able to run, they both should."
Mr Sinclair said the Liberals wanted to show Wagga "our strengths and our values" by running for the seat.
"One bad apple does not reflect on an entire party," he said. "We want to talk about what our strengths are and our values and how we relate to Wagga."
But Mr Fang said it was "wasting campaign resources" for the Liberals to run in the electorate.
"The Liberal Party should focus their attention on the metropolitan areas," he said.
"They feel they are entitled to run in Wagga and even that alone just shows the lack of insight about the amount of damage that has been done."
Disgraced former Member for Wagga Daryl Maguire was last week charged with criminal conspiracy over an alleged visa fraud during his time in Parliament.
The Nationals pre-selection is set for December 17.
The Liberal Party's state office was contacted for comment.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
