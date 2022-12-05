THE decision to give Laurel Hill one more start before a break paid off for Tumut trainer Kerry Weir and connections at Wagga on Monday.
Laurel Hill ($3.50) stormed home to take out the Lake Village Butchery Country Boosted Maiden Handicap (1065m) in a photo finish.
Laurel Hill gave connections a few anxious moments when jockey Quayde Krogh got back further than expected but the three-year-old filly showed a good turn of foot to flash home and down the well-backed Last Ditch Effort ($3.40) narrowly.
The maiden win came after kicking her career off with three consecutive minor placings.
"She usually leads so I was a bit worried when she was second last when they straightened but coming back from the 1200 to the 1000, it was a good effort I thought," Weir said.
"I think she might be ready for the paddock. She was very cranky before the race today."
Owned by Andrew and Sue Groves, Laurel Hill is out of their former race mare Premier's Gift.
Weir believes the Smart Missile filly will be better over 1200m to 1400m.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.