The Daily Advertiser

Bob Jacka was named to the Knox Grammar Rugby Club team of the decades 1959-1979, the only problem was no one could find him

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
December 5 2022 - 8:00pm
Knox old boy David Coates alongside fellow old boy and rugby star Bob Jacka, Warwick Grant, and Ian Gray. Picture by Conor Burke

A bit of sleuthing and a love of rugby has led to a Waratahs rugby legend being awarded a prestigious medal that he didn't know he'd won.

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

