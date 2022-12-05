A bit of sleuthing and a love of rugby has led to a Waratahs rugby legend being awarded a prestigious medal that he didn't know he'd won.
Bob Jacka was named in the Knox Grammar Rugby Club team of the decades 1959-1979, but the medal sat on a shelf for over a year before it was handed over to the "star" halfback.
Wagga local and Knox old boy Ian Gray was recently in Sydney for a Knox Old Boys event and heard that every player from the team had received a medal bar one, and that man was last known to live in Wagga, but no one could find him.
"I said, I think I might be able to help you, so we tracked him down," Mr Gray said.
He made some calls and enlisted the help of fellow Wagga old boy David Coates, who is great mates with a former teammate of Mr Jacka's Warwick Grant, Southern Inland Rugby Union president and former Waratah.
They tracked him down to a Wagga aged care home and presented him with his medal on Monday.
The trio said it was important for them to make sure Mr Jacka received the recognition he deserves.
"He was a pretty damn good footballer and it gives him a bit of recognition, which I think would be important to him," Mr Gray said.
Especially so after the 70-year-old recently received an Alzheimer's diagnosis.
"Things have been a bit tough for him lately and it's important to give him a bit of support and let him know we're still thinking of him," Mr Grant said.
"Hopefully this will spark him up a bit," Mr Coates said.
Mr Grant played with Mr Jacka in the 1977 Waratahs premiership winning side, their only first grade premiership of the 70s.
"He was unpredictable as a halfback, which is what you want, and a great leader for the team," said
Mr Jacka said he was proud of the medal which reflects "a great part of [his] life". He "loved tackling" in particular, he said, and working with the back row.
"And telling the forwards what to do," Mr Grant chimed in.
"That too," Mr Jacka said with a smile.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
