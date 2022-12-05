The Daily Advertiser

P-plater suspended, fined for driving under influence after being stopped on Mackay Avenue, Griffith

December 5 2022 - 2:00pm
P-plater suspended, fined for driving under influence

A 52-year-old man has been fined and had his licence suspended after he was caught allegedly driving without his P-plates and under the influence of alcohol.

