P-plater suspended, fined for driving under influence

A 52-year-old man has been fined and had his licence suspended after he was caught allegedly driving without his P-plates and under the influence of alcohol.
Police said highway patrols officers pulled over a sedan on Mackay Avenue in Griffith for a random breath test on Friday.
The driver produced a P2 licence and recorded a positive result. Officers also noted the car wasn't displaying the required P-plates.
The man was arrested and taken to Griffith police station where a follow-up breath test returned a reading of 0.046.
While his reading was just under the legal limit for an unrestricted licence, his P-plater status requires a zero reading.
The driver was issued with an immediate suspension and fined $886.
Meanwhile, police also stopped a Holden Commodore on the Kidman Way on Friday after observing the male driver using his phone while driving.
The Victorian man recorded a negative result for alcohol, but an oral fluid test came back positive for cannabis.
The driver was arrested and taken to the police station, where a positive reading for THC was confirmed.
The sample was sent for further analysis, and the man's licence was suspended for 24 hours. He also received a fine for using his phone while driving.
Officers stopped another Holden Commodore just after midnight on Saturday for a random breath test, with a 21-year-old man recorded a reading of 0.105 - more than double the legal limit.
The driver's licence was confiscated and he was issued with a court attendance notice to appear on January 25.
