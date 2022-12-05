Has federal parliament become more calm and collegial?

As the parliamentary year ended "Labor promised a more respectful, diverse and family-friendly parliament" wrote Judith Ireland in Inside Story. Has it delivered?
Last week, Liberal and Nationals senators did all they could to delay Labor's "Secure jobs, better pay" industrial relations bill, presumably in the hope that it won't be passed this year. As Tony Burke had patiently negotiated with the Greens and Senator David Pocock, their hysterical filibustering was neither collegial nor calm.
Tasmanian lower house independent Andrew Wilkie, a federal MP since 2010, certainly doesn't miss the Morrison days.
"The last parliament, particularly towards the end, became increasingly nasty, toxic and hateful and it was not a nice place to come to work," he told Ms Ireland. As Mr Wilkie sees it, Anthony Albanese and house leader Mr Burke are noticeably more collegiate. "They are going out of their way to work with the 16-member crossbench."
Independent MPs Helen Haines and Zali Steggall, both of whom also sat in the last parliament, described concrete signs of change post-election. "There is a tangible change in the willingness of government to listen, to engage, to be accessible," Dr Haines told Ms Ireland.
Crossbenchers have been given roles that have always gone, by convention, to major party MPs. Mr Wilkie and fellow independent Rebekha Sharkie were surprise appointments to the speaker's panel, which provides substitute speakers to the lower house. Crossbenchers now receive weekly government briefings on new bills. They have been given three questions in Question Time (up from one), and their questions are front-loaded into the session lest proceedings are cut short.
The record number of women in the building is also a major sign things are different. Women now make up 38 per cent of the House of Representatives, up from 31 per cent in the last parliament, and 57 per cent of the Senate, up from 53 per cent. "Just by the very simple fact there are more women around automatically shifts a bit of the dynamics," Ms Steggall said.
Of course, there is still some way to go. Despite recent gains, parliament is also nowhere near as racially diverse as the rest of Australia. But it is striking how different the lower house looks compared with the last sitting.
Greens Senate leader Larissa Waters says that although the Senate already had equal numbers of women there is "no denying" the parliamentary tone has changed.
However, it is important to realise that parliament has not become one happy, democratic family. To dispel such a notion, you only need watch Question Time, as I sometimes do. Numerous calls have been made for a ban on "safe" questions to the party in government, known as Dorothy Dixers. But in this supposedly better parliament, Labor can still use up half of question time asking itself tedious questions like, "Why are Labor's early childhood education reforms important to the economy?"
Meanwhile, both sides "yelled and cackled in the same ridiculous pantomime", as Ms Ireland described it. Those that weren't doing this looked at their phones and tablets, utterly disengaged.
There are other grievances and disappointments. The relationship with the crossbench was tested by Mr Albanese's decision to cut their staffing levels before parliament resumed. Crossbenchers say it makes it harder to get through their enormous workloads.
Over in the Senate, Waters says the process of consultation between Labor and the Greens, who hold the balance of power, is "not yet as smooth as hopefully it will be." "I think the lower house ministers are still learning that the Senate is needed to pass legislation," she adds.
So, as the final week unfolded, we can say that some politics is being done differently but a lot is the same old. And where it has changed, perhaps we shouldn't get too excited. Says Mr Wilkie: "I'm not naive. This place is still a bunch of politicians going about politics. There are some political benefits for the government in looking collegiate and calm and businesslike." Quite.
So, does the new Labor government deserve an A grade? Definitely not, but my assessment finds it difficult to settle on whether a B or a C grade.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.