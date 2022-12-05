Has federal parliament become more calm and collegial?

However, it is important to realise that parliament has not become one happy, democratic family. To dispel such a notion, you only need watch Question Time, as I sometimes do. Numerous calls have been made for a ban on "safe" questions to the party in government, known as Dorothy Dixers. But in this supposedly better parliament, Labor can still use up half of question time asking itself tedious questions like, "Why are Labor's early childhood education reforms important to the economy?"