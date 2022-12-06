One of the very first things Janine Menzies and her family did after moving to Wagga about 20 years ago was sit down in the Victory Memorial Gardens on a warm summer night while Christmas carols wafted through the air.
They didn't know a single other family in Wagga and Mrs Menzies remembers the event as a perfect introduction to the city, bringing back memories of her youth singing carols while driving around neighbourhood streets in Queensland.
"We were waiting to pick up our fish and chips when I saw the flyers on the counter for the carols and so we went straight down," Mrs Menzies said.
"It was just a really lovely way to be introduced to the town and it was so lovely you could move 1000 kilometres away from home and still be able to keep that tradition."
As the committee coordinator for this year's Carols in the Park, Mrs Menzies is looking forward to helping give other families a similarly memorable experience.
"Carols are just like Christmas food or the traditions of the day. It's just a celebration of the season and a lovely time," she said.
This year's event is once again being held at the Victory Memorial Gardens and will include non-stop music, a didgeridoo performance, giant lawn games, jumping castles, food vans, drama performances and face painting.
"It is lots of fun and great to come together as a community, hang out with your family, enjoy a relaxed picnic dinner and be reminded what Christmas really is all about," program coordinator Natalie Goode said.
"Carols are meaningful because they tell the story of the true meaning of Christmas - it's not just Santa and presents - and that's important to me."
The event is once again being coordinated by the Combined Churches committee, which includes representatives from the Wagga Evangelical Church, St Aidan's Presbyterian Church, South Wagga Anglican Church and the Wagga Baptist Church.
Wagga Evangelical Church senior pastor Tim Flint said it was a "no brainer" for the churches to unite and host the carols again, especially after the event was cancelled for two years due to COVID-19.
"For me carols feel like a natural rhythm of the year and the Christmas season so it has been weird not to have it for the past two years, but I'm really excited we're having it again," Mr Flint said.
"One of the things I like about it is there's the invitation to participate, sing and dance but you can also just chill out and listen."
The free Combined Churches' Carols in the Park event will be held at the Victory Memorial Gardens from 6pm - with carols beginning at 7.30pm - on Saturday, December 10.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
