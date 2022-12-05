The Daily Advertiser

Christmas shopping mayhem begins in Wagga as thousands flock to stores

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated December 5 2022 - 7:50pm, first published 5:00pm
Casey's Toys employee Becky Duggan says it was "very, very busy" in the Wagga Marketplace over the weekend as Christmas shopping began. Picture by Madeline Begley

Christmas shopping mayhem is well and truly under way in the Riverina, with thousands venturing out to Wagga stores over the weekend to buy gifts for loved ones.

