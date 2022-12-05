Christmas shopping mayhem is well and truly under way in the Riverina, with thousands venturing out to Wagga stores over the weekend to buy gifts for loved ones.
Becky Duggan, a retail worker at Casey's Toys in the Wagga Marketplace, had a shift on Sunday and said she was blown away by the number of people coming through.
"It was very, very busy and there were people in the shop everywhere," Ms Duggan said.
She said it was definitely the first big weekend of holiday shopping and everything will probably only get busier from now on.
"We're actually all working on Christmas Eve so I'm guessing it's going to be packed," she said.
Despite the myriad of fancy modern toys now available for younger generations, Ms Duggan said it was some of the classics like Barbie dolls, action figures and lava lamps which seemed to be selling the best.
Wagga resident and aged care nurse Simone Nicholls avoided the crowds by getting her first load of Christmas shopping done on Monday, but she is expecting to return to the Marketplace multiple times in the lead up to the big day.
"I wanted to get a few things done so I can relax a bit closer to Christmas," Ms Nicholls said.
"I'm hoping this is the only time I'm going to come down but that's not going to be the case - I'll probably be down here at least once a week until Christmas."
Ms Nicholls was buying presents for her daughter Mia, extended family members and even the patients at her aged care facility.
"I hope to maybe brighten their Christmas a little and let them know their family loves them and so does the staff," she said.
"We just want to make sure everyone is included and feels like they're being thought of at Christmas time."
Caroline Wilson took over as store manager of Dusk Wagga and said she is "really pumped" for the busy Christmas period.
More than 300 people came through the candle store over the weekend and she said they are ensuring they have extra staff and stock on hand for the next few weeks.
"Heaps of people came out shopping nice and early," Ms Wilson said.
"It was just a consistent day of people buying gifts for family and friends."
With many still feeling the crunch from the soaring cost of living, Ms Wilson said lots of customers were relatively price conscious while purchasing gifts.
Holli Mae Dunn, a retail worker at Typo, said the store has been packed ever since the Black Friday period.
"Even like leading up to the weekend it was just chock-a-block," Ms Dunn said.
"Usually it's just me or someone else on their own but we had four or five girls working [on Saturday].
"The fact it gets so busy we have to multiply by four or five is just crazy."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
