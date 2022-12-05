The Daily Advertiser
Junior athletes battle to progress to regional championships

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
December 5 2022 - 6:00pm
Wagga Wagga's Emmaline Logan clearing the bar in the under 11 high jump at the Eastern Riverina Zone Carnival held at Jubilee Park. Picture by Ash Smith

Nearly 200 of the regions best young athletes met at Bill Jacobs Athletics Centre on Sunday to brave the heat in the Easter Riverina Zone Championships.

