Nearly 200 of the regions best young athletes met at Bill Jacobs Athletics Centre on Sunday to brave the heat in the Easter Riverina Zone Championships.
Athletes from across the region including from Lockhart, Tumut, Cootamundra, Tumbarumba, and West Wyalong travelled to Wagga for the event, in hopes of progressing to the Region Four Championships to be held in February 2023.
With temperatures reaching a top of 31° athletes' endurance was put to the test, but it didn't hold them back with plenty of records broken.
Despite the heat, Wagga Wagga Little Athletics Club secretary Atlanta Hall said all the athletes had a great time.
"There are a few kids spotting some extra rosy cheeks today (Monday) and not just flushed with from their winning performance," Hall said.
"It was a very hot day compared to the milder weather we've had so far this season. Wagga Wagga Little Athletics club provided as much shade as possible and free sunscreen but the heat certainly meant some athletes struggles to reach their usual personal bests and many said they were looking forward to a swim after they finished all their events."
It wasn't just the competitors who were feeling the heat with the canteen running out of ice blocks, and the ice cream van line well attended.
With such a small group continuing further on the road to the state meet, competition was tight.
Hall said it was exciting to have a more local regional championship this season, and that the regional athletes might have an advantage thanks to plenty of training in hot and dry conditions.
With the metropolitan Mid South Coast Zone and South Coast Highlands Zone both in Wagga's region, regional championships are generally held in Wollongong with most regional venues not having adequate facilities.
The completion of Griffith's synthetic track however means it will host the February meet.
"This has really opened up opportunities for athletes that maybe haven't had a chance to compete in the regionals before, because they can't afford to travel," Hall said.
"The fact that this is the first time that we've been able to host the regionals in this way is because Griffith has this new state of the art athletics track and this means better opportunities for athletes in the Riverina area, which will be further complemented by Wagga's new track which is scheduled to have work commencing next year."
Club members worked around the clock to keep the event running smoothly for participants.
"Our beloved committee members, who'd been there from six in the morning setting up, were still typing and busting through all those records at six o'clock Sunday night," Hall said.
More than thirty Wagga Little Athletics Club athletes qualified for the Region Four carnival to be held at West End Sports Stadium in Griffith, on February 4 and 5, 2023.
Wagga Wagga Little Athletics Club Region Four qualifiers
Under eight: Chloe Parker-Davies, Ava Jones, Jobe Roberts, Kenzi Hadkins. Under nine: Jordan Tracey, Benjamin Logan. Under 10: Olivia Smith; Chloe McLachlan, Jaxx Hadkins, Piper Wolfe. Under 11: Ryan Jose, Emmaline Logan, Theo Papatodori, Layla Mathews. Under 12: Ethan Hilton, Delilah Griffin, Pypha Hadkins, Harry Nightingale; Jacob McLachlan, Pip Lashbook. Under 13: Darcy Cameron, Lachlan Tracey, Alexander Hood, Jack Nightingale. Under 14: Cooper Dabin. Under 15: Annabella Hood, Yasiru Perera, Zavier Day, Kaleel Googloogong, Kaelani Googloogong.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
