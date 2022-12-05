Blazing Home maintains unbeaten record

Blazing Home will head into the group one Vicbred Super Series looking to maintain his unbeaten record after recording his biggest win yet.
The two-year-old made it six wins from as many attempts by taking out the $24,000 Youthful Stakes at Melton on Friday night.
After settling at the tail on the small field, the two-year-old just nailed Louis Lou I in the final stride to add
Reinsman Jackson Painting continues to be impressed with his efforts.
"He went really good and it was a super result," Painting said.
"I was hoping for a bit of speed, and there was plenty of that on, but you still have to be good enough to win running that time and he knuckled down and got the job done."
READ MORE
Blazing Home clocked a new best mile rate of 1:51.9.
However he is still looking for improvement heading into the heats of the series at Shepparton next Tuesday, December 13.
The son of Rock N Roll Heaven hung in when starting to make his run at the top of the straight.
It almost proved costly and it is something Painting and trainer David Kennedy are looking to correct.
"It's a bit of a bad habit he's gotten himself into with that so I will have to change a bit of gear on him," Painting said.
"He made the job a little bit harder on himself, as he would have won a lot easier if he had of just went straight."
After winning four races in his first preparation, culminating in metropolitan success at Menangle, Blazing Home won first up at Penrith.
Painting hopes more metropolitan success, this time in Victoria, will be a boost in the Vicbred Super Series.
"He always knew he was a nice horse but you don't really know how nice he is," he said.
"His work here at home suggests he's as good as anything we've had but until you get them into that race pressure you don't really know.
"He stepped up and went really good.
"You don't really know where you are at until you race some of the Victorian ones, and he beat them, but there are still a couple of better ones in the series that we haven't raced yet.
"We have that win now so we might get a bit more respect, which will hopefully help us."
The stable also had Most Triumphant finish fourth in the Youthful Stakes for the two-year-old fillies at Melton on Friday.
She was beaten 12 metres by Joyful, who was driven to victory by former Leeton reinsman Mark Pitt.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.