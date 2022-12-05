The Daily Advertiser

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 5 2022 - 6:00pm
After spending two years at Coleambally, Daniel Peruzzi will return to the Swans in 2023.

Griffith will welcome back Daniel Peruzzi and his brother Luke to the Swans for next season.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

