Runs a plenty in Wagga RSL's victory

Wagga RSL's top order came to the party as they got their first win of the season.
St Michaels struggled to contain their rivals at Robertson Oval as the Bulldogs posted 7-258.
Brad McMillan led the way but there were also good contributions from Will Morley (41) and Jaison Greer (40) while Sam Smith got the show started with his 26 coming off 29 balls.
Captain-coach Sam Perry was impressed.
"It was pretty much exactly how we wanted things to go to plan," Perry said. "We may have lost a couple of wickets at the end there but we, again, saw the class of Brad McMillan and all the boys at the top looked pretty good."
The good work didn't stop there with Saints then bowled out for 157.
Dharaneswarareddy Yerradimme offered some resistance at the top of the order, top scoring with 65.
Tim Cameron and Rod Guy both picked up three wickets but it wasn't all good news for RSL with both opening bowlers, Blake Byrnes and Charlie Munn, picking up injury concerns.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.