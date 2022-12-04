Nearly 5000 people have packed out Yarragundry Park for the season finale of the Australian Supercross Championship on Saturday.
With perfect conditions, spectators were treated to an awesome afternoon of two-wheeled entertainment that included Harry Bink coming away with the Australian Freestyle Motocross Championship and Justin Brayton claiming his fifth straight Australian Supercross Championship albeit by a single point.
The event was hosted by the Wagga Motorcycle Sports club with president Adam Beck thrilled with how the afternoon panned out.
"I'm over the moon with how yesterday went," Beck said.
"We couldn't have had it any better I don't think."
After admitting that ticket numbers were down during the week, Beck was thrilled with the attendance figure and believed that it has showcased Wagga's potential for hosting future events.
"It's opened up a lot of eyes of people in the industry of what we do have here at the facility," he said.
"There could be some big things in the pipeline for 2023 going forward, so we will see what we can get cracking along for next year."
With a lot of volunteer hours spent trying to get the facility up to standard in the past few weeks, Beck was pleased that everything went to plan and there was no major issues during the event.
"It's an awesome feeling to be on this side of the event and know that everything just worked perfectly on our end of the deal with the Australian Supercross Championship," he said.
"We can't be any happier with how it all went and the spectators were awesome.
"Everyone respected the facilities and cleaned up after themselves and the crowd looked like they were enjoying themselves."
Matt Moss took out the round in SX1 following a superb performance across the two finals with him finishing runner-up in the standings by one point to Brayton.
Brayton caused some late drama in the first SX1 final with him managing to crawl home in fourth despite a flat tire that resulted in him rolling over the jumps.
"We didn't really know what had happened," Beck said.
"He was going good and he was cruising and pounding laps then all of a sudden he slowed up. It wasn't until later that I saw he had a flat tire."
Beck also said it was awesome to see Bink showing off some moves with him taking out the championship ahead of Cam Sinclair and local rider Tom Richards.
"It was good to see Harry come down but also to see local boy Tom Richards," he said.
"He got third in the championship which is really good for him and a good step in the right direction for a local rider."
