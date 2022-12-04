The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Wagga Motorcycle Sports Club president Adam Beck is thrilled with how Saturday's event went and predicts that it may open the possibility for the club to host future events

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated December 4 2022 - 7:14pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wilson Todd took out the second SX2 Final ahead of Cole Thompson and Nathan Crawford while Max Anstie wrapped up the championship. Picture by Ash Smith

Nearly 5000 people have packed out Yarragundry Park for the season finale of the Australian Supercross Championship on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.