After two-and-a-half years, a Wagga family will close their clothing brand named in their son's honour.
Wagga teen Beau Hilton tragically died in a motocross accident at Yarragundry in 2020, after he hit a tree while racing.
To honour his memory, his mother Jessie Hilton launched #772 Clothing, a clothing line to continue her son's legacy as 772 was his jersey number.
But on Friday, she announced the brand would be finishing up.
"We found that a lot of our sales were through market stalls and not so much online," she said.
"We just need to spend a bit more quality time with family, and also take some time for ourselves, especially through this grieving process."
Mrs Hilton and her husband Luke also recently purchased a new business in town, leaving little time to sell clothes at weekend markets.
But Mrs Hilton said she was proud to carry on Beau's legacy.
"I feel like we've achieved what I suppose I was setting out to achieve," she said.
"He'll always be remembered for how much of a beautiful person he is and just to actually get people talking, and people helping out in the community."
The brand also sparked conversations about grief with others in the community.
"Just getting people talking, especially with mental health awareness [was important]," Mrs Hilton said.
The #772 Clothing brand has sponsored many young sportspeople along the way, like the Coolamon Touch football club and some young motocross racers.
"We've sponsored some younger people in the motocross, Byron Dennis is one of our main ones, as well as Jimmy Hadfield," she said.
"It's never about making money or anything like that it's just about giving back to the community."
Mrs Hilton and friend Amy Schirmer held the last market stall for the brand at the Australian Supercross and Freestyle Motocross Championship in Wagga on Saturday.
"We got smashed, and I've been smashed since I've posted that we've been finishing up," she said.
"Even had people wanting to buy for grandchildren that are not even here yet, so that's just blown our minds."
Regal Signs in Coolamon, TNC Stickers, White Line Design, Wagga Print and Embroidery are among the businesses Mrs Hilton wanted to thank for their support.
"We just want to thank everyone for their love and support over the years," she said.
Mrs Hilton wants to sell all available stock, but said to keep an eye on #772 Clothing social media for some extra products down the line.
To shop the range, visit www.772clothing.com
