Wagga City takes big win in grand final rematch

Wagga City extracted a little grand final revenge with a dominant win over South Wagga to start the one-day competition.
While the Blues won the match that matters most in last season's grand final, Wagga City cruised to a six-wicket victory at McPherson Oval on Saturday.
The damage started early with the Cats picking two early wickets.
Despite some resistance from Alex Smeeth (36) and Joel Robinson (32), who put on 69 for the third wicket, Jack Harper then turned the game.
He removed Smeeth and Robinson before snaring Blues captain Luke Gerhard to have the Blues reeling.
They only managed 139 before being bowled out and despite losing a couple of early wickets themselves, captain Josh Thompson (52) helped guide the Cats to the victory.
Wagga City were the first team into last season's grand final but fell well short in the big one.
Thompson was pleased with how they responded.
"It was really good and I was pretty stoked with how the boys bowled up front," Thompson said.
"I was definitely thinking about that (grand final) when I was going out to bat and just wanted to get over the line."
After picking up 3-14, Harper also had an impact with the bat before brother Max made a cameo appearance to finish unbeaten on 34 as Wagga City went past South Wagga in the 28th over.
It was a strong return to one-day cricket for Jack Harper.
"Jack Harper through the middle overs getting 3-40 off 10 overs as an off spinner was outstanding and I think it was probably the best I've seen a spinner bowl in this comp," Thompson said.
"It was really good to bowl them out for 139."
His brother joined in on the fun but it won't be the start of a regular thing with all-rounder now based in Wollongong.
"He's back at the farm helping with the harvest and we had three players out this weekend and gave him a call earlier in the week and asked if he could give us a hand," Thompson said.
"He got a clearance from his club but he's only going to be playing the next few while he's back in town."
He wasn't required with the bat with Wagga City electing to take a cautious approach with one of their stars.
Wagga City inflicted the big win with very little involvement from Jon Nicoll.
The seven-time Brian Lawrence Medal winner only lasted two deliveries before sustaining a side issue.
"He bowled one ball and then bowled another one and strained his side again," Thompson said.
"We just put him down the order as there is no point in hurting himself any further as it was only the first game of the season."
He's in doubt for the clash with Wagga RSL on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
