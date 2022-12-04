The Daily Advertiser
The OZHPV Challenge that was held in Wagga over the weekend has been deemed a huge success by organiser Tim Corbett

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 4 2022
Dome Deli was declared the outright winner of the OzHPV (Human Powered Vehicle) Challenge that was held in Wagga over the weekend. Picture by Ash Smith

The first OzHPV Challenge to be held in Wagga has been deemed a huge success with the event drawing in the most entrants they have had competing in a decade.

