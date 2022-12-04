The first OzHPV Challenge to be held in Wagga has been deemed a huge success with the event drawing in the most entrants they have had competing in a decade.
The challenge that consisted of 12 different events over Saturday and Sunday was organised and run by committee members Tim Corbett , Pete Heal and Stephen Nurse with Corbett thrilled with how the weekend went.
"We've had the best turnout that we've had in nearly 10 years of running this event," Corbett said.
"We've typically had eight to 12 people come along to the event for the last six or seven runnings.
"This year 16 people have travelled from right across Australia including Queensland, Sydney, Melbourne and Geelong.
"So we've had people from quite far distances come to compete, but mostly you are here hanging around with people who all love riding around on recumbent's and human powered vehicles.
"It's good to hang out with like-minded people for the weekend, there is a lot of sheep-stations at stake, but it's good fun racing."
All the entrants were pleased with the facilities out at Pomigalarna Park with Corbett saying they were planning to return to the city in 2023.
"The velodrome is amazing," he said.
"I think most of the other people here who are into pedal-prix and racing are looking to come back and do some more events.
"Everyone love the crit (criterium) track, they loved the little bit of vertical and the challenging corners.
"I'm glad we came and we are keen to come back here again and run a very similar event next year. We will probably try and run it maybe two months earlier though as it was a pretty hot weekend and there is few red arms, legs and faces going around."
Dome Deli took out the outright honours following the challenge with him finishing first in the road race and criterium while finishing second in the time trial.
Adam Hari was second outright after taking out the fastest lap while Corbett finished third with him taking out the time trial.
In the masters, Pete Heal finished on top while Jeff Scott finished in second.
Corbett said the weekend was a great success and wanted to thank everyone who had travelled down to compete and help the event go off without an issue.
