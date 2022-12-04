The Daily Advertiser

Driver injured after single-vehicle crash on Olympic Highway at Bethungra

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated December 4 2022 - 2:23pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One person taken to hospital after crash on Riverina highway

One person has been taken to hospital with head and shoulder injuries after a crash on a Riverina highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Deputy Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.