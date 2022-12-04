One person taken to hospital after crash on Riverina highway

One person has been taken to hospital with head and shoulder injuries after a crash on a Riverina highway.
Emergency services were called to the Olympic Highway at Bethungra about 1pm on Sunday following reports a single vehicle had crashed into a tree.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics treated a person aged in their 40s for injuries to their head and shoulder.
The person, whose gender was not provided, has been taken to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment.
The NSW Transport Management Centre said traffic on the highway was affected in both directions, with stop/slow traffic control in place at the crash site.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
