Kooringal Colts got their one-day season off to a winning start for the first time in five years on Saturday.
Coming off a win in their first Twenty20 match, Colts were able to roll through Lake Albert at Rawlings Park with their spinners really coming to the fore.
Keenan Hanigan (3-18) and Will Oliver (3-21) did most of the damage after a positive start from Macgregor Hanigan (2-20) saw the Bulls bowled out for 105.
Despite losing early wickets in a short timeframe Zach Starr (51 not out) steadied things for the Colts to ensure a six-wicket victory.
Captain Hamish Starr was pleased with their start.
"The bowlers really stuck to our plans which made it easy to set fields and Keenan and Will bowled well through the middle period," Starr said.
"It was a bit shaky there at 4-40 but Zach and Dutto (Andrew Dutton 16 not out) took the game on and put it out of their reach. It was good to get off to a good win."
After taking advantage of a wicket that had plenty of spin in it, Starr was particularly pleased with how Colts recovered after slipping to 4-42 in the run chase.
"I said to go out and be positive, take the game on and pretend like we were going to out to set a totals as if you get in a mindset of just noodling them around trying to chase a small total that is when you get in a bit of trouble but Zach went out and took 20 off an over, which included a free hit, and took the momentum back off them," he said.
Starr is now looking to extend their positive start to the season when they take on premiers South Wagga.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
