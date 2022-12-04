The Daily Advertiser

Nisbet to make return at Wagga

By Graeme White
Updated December 4 2022 - 6:59pm, first published 12:30pm
Kayla Nisbet will make her return to the saddle at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Monday.

Jockey Kayla Nisbet will make a low key return to race riding after six months of absence at Wagga on Monday.

