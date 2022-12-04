Jockey Kayla Nisbet will make a low key return to race riding after six months of absence at Wagga on Monday.
Nisbet captured the Canberra jockeys' premiership last season and shortly afterwards had an enforced layoff due to health reasons.
The 28-year-old has three rides with Crocodile Cod one of her best winning opportunities in the Crichton Cup (1800m) - a heat of the Wagga Stayers Series.
Crocodile Cod was one of Nisbet's final rides at Wagga last June before she ventured overseas for a break.
"To be honest, I'm just excited to be back. I feel refreshed and will start off slowly with a few rides and work my way back into it," she said
"I have been back riding work for about ten days and this is the best I have felt going back because I haven't been injured.
"I will need the hit out. The novelty of doing nothing has warned off and I'm ready and healthy to start back."
It's not without some hope that Nisbet to return with a winner aboard Nymagee in the opening race.
The filly doesn't face a strong test in the Maiden (1065m) where she is well drawn for Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly.
Nisbet has one of her highest winning strike-rates for Donnelly with six winners and five placings from her past 25 rides for the stable
Nymagee ran one of her best races last start when a close fourth at Wagga and finds a suitable assignment to break through for her first victory.
The four debutants are all in with a chance with stablemates Apollo Mission and Last Ditch Effort both recent Wagga trial winners.
Laurel Hill has been placed at her only three starts and is a deserving favourite for trainer Kerry Weir.
He will also line-up Crocodile Cod in the following race.
The top weight Race Against Time will be having his first start for new trainer Ron Stubbs after wins in Victoria over 1800 metres.
Okra broke through for an overdue victory at Tatura last start while Tullaghan and Eamonn's Memory are both last start Wagga winners.
The feature race is the prelude for the Ted Ryder Cup (1675m) where the winner is exempt from the ballot for the feature race on Friday, December 23.
Island Bay Boy closed off well when fourth at his latest start in the Queanbeyan Cup, while Banger took out the Wagga Stan Sadleir Stakes.
Georgian Court steps up in grade after taking out the Hay Cup at her latest start.
Trainer Doug Gorrel and Molly Bourke, with ten winners from her past 50 rides, will team up with the mare.
They combined at Albury on Saturday to win with maiden galloper Hispirit.
After a second in her first start since being transferred to the Wagga trainer, Hispirit put in an impressive display to score her first victory at start six and did so by over five lengths.
It was the first of two wins for Bourke who later combined Emma and Lucy Longmire to take out the Benchmark 50 Hcp (900m) with Cash Is Queen.
Craig Weeding and Jason Lyon also combined for an Albury double.
