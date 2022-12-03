The Daily Advertiser

Movement wants to stand election candidates and have a vote to decide on the creation of a new state of Riverina

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated December 4 2022 - 4:31pm, first published 10:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The pamphlet which has been dropped in letter boxes in Albury as part of an effort to raise awareness about a drive to have a separate state created to cover NSW west of the Great Dividing Range. Picture by Mark Jesser.

THE Riverina breaking away from NSW and becoming its own state is at the heart of a movement which hopes to stand candidates in March's state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.