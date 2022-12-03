Break out the Michael Bublé albums and deck the halls, the silly season has officially begun with the Sunrise Rotary Club of Wagga's annual Christmas tree sale.
Dozens of eager Riverina elves were queuing at the Bunnings car park from 7.15am on Saturday morning for their chance to snap up a real tree when the sale started at 8am.
By 8.20, nearly every tree had gone.
The Towler family were one family overflowing with the Yuletide spirit, travelling from Junee for the early start.
But it was worth it as they snapped up the third tree of the day, their first real tree for Christmas.
"We wanted a real one, we've got a fake one at home," said Dad Adam.
"It does feel like the start of Christmas and [the kids] are both excited to get home and decorate the tree, they've been looking forward to this for a while."
The Shaw family picked their tree based on daughter Zoe's strict instructions.
"Because it's tall, taller than dad and it's very green," she said.
Zoe, 9, made sure mum and dad were up early to get the tree and she can't wait to decorate with their homemade ornaments.
"I was up early, 5.44," she said.
Club president Dave O'Grady said there is nothing like the smell of a real tree to bring the Christmas spirit to your home.
"We make the Christmas for all these kids, they go home and decorate the tree and it's a major event," he said.
"And every time they walk into that room you smell that fresh Christmas tree, how can a plastic thing stand up against that? It's magnificent."
Despite a shortage of trees this year, Mr O'Grady said the club loves being part of the community's Yuletide season.
"It's traditional, people put their tree up on the first weekend of December, it's all about families for us," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
