The Daily Advertiser

You had to get up early to snap up the prefect tree at the Sunrise Rotary Club of Wagga's annual Christmas tree sale

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated December 4 2022 - 12:02pm, first published December 3 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Sunrise Rotary held their annual live Christmas tree sale at Bunnings. Future President Simon Swan and his wife Rotarian Michelle Swan. Picture by Ash Smith

Break out the Michael Bublé albums and deck the halls, the silly season has officially begun with the Sunrise Rotary Club of Wagga's annual Christmas tree sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.