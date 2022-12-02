It's been a big week for the DA team covering the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide's latest public hearing in Wagga.
We are a key defence city, which is home to the Army's First Recruit Training Battalion (the Home of the Soldier) at Kapooka and the Royal Australian Air Force's No. 1 Recruit Training Unit in Forest Hill.
The Royal Commission this week heard witnesses - including leaders and recruits - give evidence about the impact of military training.
This training includes recruits being taught how to survive if captured or detained in combat.
The commissioners also visited the Kapooka and Forest Hill bases.
A number of lived-experience witnesses were able to share their stories via the hearing, but also through the pages - both in print and web - of the DA as part of our Duty and the Damage series.
It's not easy covering a Royal Commission, and this one was even more difficult given the heavy nature of the topics being discussed and the issues being examined.
Self-care and teamwork was key and we published some extremely powerful stories as a result.
A huge thanks to everyone involved in the coverage - in particular journalists Conor Burke and Tim Piccione, acting deputy editor Daisy Huntly and photographer Madeline Begley.
The stories generated heartening feedback - including from the Defence and Veterans Legal Service, which said the DA's coverage had "been very well received by veterans and ADF personnel in your region".
Our coverage of this important - yet heartbreaking and complex - issue won't stop now the commission has left the city.
As one of the commissioners put it: bringing about real change to the issue of suicide and suicidality among serving and ex-serving defence members will take a sustained and determined effort over time.
If you or someone you know needs support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Open Arms on 1800 011 046.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.