Australian Supercross and Freestyle Motocross Championships arrive in Wagga

The best supercross riders in Australia have ascended in Wagga for Saturday's Australian Supercross and Freestyle Motocross Championships.
SX1 points leader Justin Brayton will be looking to secure his fifth consecutive championship on the biggest track in this year's series.
"With any championships, this is my fifth one, you just try and manage the risks and get some good starts, and just do what we've done all year, which is have some fun and ride good up the front," Brayton said.
Once his helmet goes on though, Brayton said he'll be focusing on the job at hand, rather than the championship title.
The Yarragundry Park track took just a week to build, and is set lower into the ground, giving spectators a unique view of all the action.
With warm weather predicted for the weekend, Brayton said he's expecting it to be a good night for racing.
"I love the big tracks like this, it's really really cool. In one lane I think there's 13 or 14 jumps in a row which is awesome, and great for the spectators," he said.
"There's some really big jumps as well, the finish line jump, and there's a really big triple that's awesome for the fans, and really fun for us to ride and race."
Aussie Matt Moss will be hot on Brayton's heels, and he's ready to put on a show.
"It's going to be some great viewing. This is the biggest track so far this year, they've done well, it's going to be a spectacle that's for sure," Moss said.
"Me and Justin are first and second for the championship, there's a little to gain on him but we'll be going down to the bitter end."
In the SX2 class, the UK's Max Anstie is comfortably atop of the championships points board. A massive 25-points ahead, it would take a "miracle" for his runner up to overcome him.
In his first season in the class, Anstie said he thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
"We've got a lot of great competition, the Australians are strong, and they've got a great championship, that's why I'm over here," Anstie said.
"It's been a lot of fun, I've enjoyed battling with the guys."
Meanwhile in the Australian Freestyle Motocross (FMX) Championship, local Tom Richards will make an outstanding return to the sport after breaking his back just five weeks ago.
"It'd be great to come out for the win but I'm just happy to be back out on my bike after breaking my back five weeks ago. I'm pretty stoked that the big guys can come and compete too and I'm just excited to ride with them," Richards said.
"I always had this event in my mind, that I wanted to get back for. I didn't know if I was going to get there but I just kept telling myself I'd be here, and here I am."
Yarragundry Park will be pumping with motor sport entertainment all afternoon on Saturday, before the main event gets underway at 5:30pm.
