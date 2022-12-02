The Daily Advertiser

Wagga dance party returns to raise awareness for those with disabilities in our community

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated December 2 2022 - 6:28pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of Wagga's disability community gathered to celebrate the International Day of People with a Disability in style with a dance party and community barbecue held at the Botanical Gardens music bowl yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.