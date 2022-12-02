Members of Wagga's disability community gathered to celebrate the International Day of People with a Disability in style with a dance party and community barbecue held at the Botanical Gardens music bowl yesterday.
Jointly run by the Murrumbidgee Local Health District and New Directions Disability Services, the event is now in its second year.
NDDS managing director Ryan Quarmby said the day was an important event and a great chance for all people with disabilities and services to mark the special occasion.
"It's a good time to get together and celebrate," he said.
Organiser Jasmin Lagaali said the event came to life last year as a way to "recognise the contributions people with disabilities make to the community."
"Raising awareness [in this area] is really important to us," she said.
With Aussie tennis great and disability advocate Dylan Alcott our current Australian of the Year, Mr Quarmby acknowledged progress is being made.
"We're more inclusive now of people with disabilities than we have been for a long time," he said.
"Through sporting icons with disabilities... it's certainly helpful.
"As a community we're getting closer and closer to becoming really inclusive.
"People with disabilities do so much for the Wagga community."
However, Mr Quarmby acknowledged there is more to be done.
"I still think there is more to be done in the employment space, so that people with disabilities can be given equal opportunities," he said.
Ms Lagaali added that there are a number of things to work on including "recognition, awareness and acceptance."
"Probably the most important thing is having the whole community aware."
Members of Kooringal Rotary volunteered their time to cook for the event.
DJ Plus One provided the backing track at the event.
Ms Lagaali also acknowledged the many volunteers from New Directions and NSW Health staff.
"There were lots of people who made this day possible," she said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
