TWO-time Gerald Clear Medallist Mitch Haddrill will make a comeback at Northern Jets next season.
The Jets have successfully managed to talk Haddrill out of a short-lived retirement and will welcome back the star midfielder in 2023.
A number of clubs, including a Farrer League rival, tried to lure Haddrill out of retirement but it was the Jets who won out, successfully convincing him to pull the boots back on at home.
The return of Haddrill is the perfect start to the tenure of new coach Jack Harper, also a Jets junior.
Harper is thrilled to have a player the calibre of Haddrill back playing at the Jets.
"It's a huge get," Harper said.
"Obviously getting someone of the calibre of Mitch Haddrill is a huge boost to any side so we're just really stoked to have him back."
It was Haddrill's cousins, new Jets president Jack Fisher and recently-appointed assistant coach Sam Fisher, that led the campaign to get him back.
"I think he was getting itchy feet and missed footy, and in the end it was a pretty easy job convincing him to come back to the Jets," Harper explained.
"He's always wanted to be a one-club player and we're really striving for success this year and he really wants to be part of that journey."
Haddrill will return at age 29 with the Jets confident he still has plenty of good football left in front of him.
Haddrill won the 2017 and 2019 Gerald Clear Medals for the best and fairest player in the Farrer League.
He retired in good form, having just won a fourth club best and fairest at the end of the 2021 season.
"Obviously it's a huge bonus to have someone of his calibre in your side," Harper said.
"He's probably what we lacked last year, a really experienced player and another major ball winner so to have his skills and attributes back at the Jets is going to be a huge bonus for us next year that's for sure."
The return of Haddrill will be a shot in the arm for the Jets, who are determined to return to finals football for the first time since 2016.
