Equity of access to palliative care remains vital

Garry Linnell (The Weekend Advertiser, November 19) eruditely highlighted his concerns about the lack of trained medical staff to enact NSW legislation passed earlier this year, legalising voluntary assisted dying (VAD).
It is clear that most of the passionate supporters of this legislation, which has now been passed in virtually every state and territory, are driven by a genuine and compassionate desire to improve the plight of those patients suffering from terminal illness, particularly those whose prognosis is poor and in whom it is feared that considerable suffering will precede an unavoidable death. The most ardent proponents of VAD have often had an experience with a relative or friend, and witnessing this suffering has left an indelible mark.
The author laments in his article that there are so many barriers to enactment of VAD, once a person has decided in favour of it themselves. The fact that there exist so many cross-checks in the legislation though, even in Victoria, is, in itself, evidence of recognition that this is an enormously complex issue for any individual and needs to be carefully thought through.
Most within the medical profession are opposed to VAD. This is not a surprise, as the vast majority become doctors to help and to heal rather than to assist in the taking of life. Most major medical groups have expressed this opposition, including the Australian Medical Association. It is generally not "in the DNA" of health professionals to willingly end the life of someone.
The elephant in the room, which has been widely discussed but under-recognised by proponents of VAD legislation, is the lack of adequate palliative care services in Australia. The position of palliative care in our medical system is that of a subspecialty discipline of internal medicine. Many people faced with a diagnosis of a terminal illness and the potential for significant suffering are overwhelmed with the facets of grief, including fear, depression, anxiety, loneliness and, for many, a desire to avoid being a burden to others. There often appears to be no way forward and therefore the individual may search for some way out, and this can lead to the perception that VAD is the only option for them.
However, the access to palliative care services, most of which are outpatient, and are available throughout many communities, needs to be the key initial connection that a patient with a terminal disease requires.
Palliative care facilitates recognition and definition of the problems faced by the individual and the development of a treatment plan going forward, including symptomatic relief but not involving euthanasia or assisted suicide. In contrast to VAD, palliative care, by definition, focuses on the care of the whole person and their family from the medical, physical, psychosocial and spiritual perspective and is provided by a comprehensive and expert multidisciplinary team.
Although the majority of palliative care services are in the community (often led by expert highly trained registered nurses who interface with the patient's GP or with palliative care medical specialists), there are also units in major hospitals and increasingly in regional areas. There has been a palliative inpatient unit for all patients, public and private, at Calvary Riverina Hospital for seven years. The indication for admission to such an inpatient unit is threefold: stabilisation of symptoms (including pain, constipation, nausea, etc); terminal care of a dying patient (i.e. a hospice function); and thirdly, respite care for patients who are managed in the community where the carers need a break.
It is the widespread application, availability and implementation of these services that should be the priority in the first instance to fix the inequity of specialist care available for patients with terminal conditions, particularly in regional and remote Australia.
All government jurisdictions should urgently be focusing on the availability and access to optimal palliative care services for all communities, so that those who come to a final decision of wanting to access VAD have been well informed and have seen how good palliative care management can be.
This was why our state MP, Dr Joe McGirr, successfully argued an amendment to the VAD legislation, to consolidate the principle that country folk should have equity of access to palliative care services and treatment. I acknowledge that most who support VAD feel passionately that the individual should have the right to determine their own destiny, even if this means taking their own life in difficult circumstances.
The obvious counter to this is that a patient in such a terrible predicament needs, first and foremost access, to health services whose practitioners are well trained to support the patient in dealing with the incurable condition from which they suffer.
The cart should not be before the horse, particularly when the only thing contained in the cart is a prescription that will end life. To permit someone to die with dignity means far more than giving them access to a quick and early death. It implies giving the patient access to a healthcare environment in which they are supported by loved ones and health professionals, with a framework that can help them on their final journey, to deal with the progression and existential nature of their incurable disease and to ultimately have a natural and dignified death.
Professor Gerard Carroll is a consultant physician and cardiologist, and chair of the Wagga Palliative Care Alliance.
