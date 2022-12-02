Equity of access to palliative care remains vital

The elephant in the room, which has been widely discussed but under-recognised by proponents of VAD legislation, is the lack of adequate palliative care services in Australia. The position of palliative care in our medical system is that of a subspecialty discipline of internal medicine. Many people faced with a diagnosis of a terminal illness and the potential for significant suffering are overwhelmed with the facets of grief, including fear, depression, anxiety, loneliness and, for many, a desire to avoid being a burden to others. There often appears to be no way forward and therefore the individual may search for some way out, and this can lead to the perception that VAD is the only option for them.