Debut winner Arachidi resumes racing at Albury on Saturday with trainer Craig Weeding having high expectations for the juvenile
Arachidi took out the Jack Maher Classic 2YO at Wodonga in May and was immediately sent for a break by Weeding, who is a part-owner of the filly.
The Arachidi story is an interesting one as Weeding's first career winner as a trainer was with Chocolate Coated who is the dam of the daughter of Super One.
Chocolate Coated, who won for Weeding at Queanbeyan in 2018, is a daughter of Cashew hence the naming of Arachidi, which is peanut in Italian.
"I own Arachidi with the breeder Tony Sargent and some stable clients and I think she is well above average on what she has shown," Weeding said.
"She was already a big filly as a two-year-old and she has filled out a bit more with the break and carries herself very well.
"She has been good in two jump outs and is working as well, if not better, than last preparation."
Arachidi will kick off in the Class 1 (1175m) where she is the baby of the field in terms of race starts and age.
Jockey Jason Lyon will ride the youngster from barrier four at a distance Weeding feels is ideal at this stage.
"I hope she can do a good job at Albury and then hopefully get out over a bit more distance," he said.
Meanwhile, Weeding's other winning prospect is Jelt who will be having her second start this preparation in the Benchmark 50 (900m).
Jelt was scratched from Wangaratta on Thursday as Weeding believes the 900 metres is ideal for the speedster.
"She floats the last bit of 1000 metres, and 800 metres would be perfect, but she will run well at the distance on Saturday," he said.
"Fiona's (Sandkuhl) claims bring her in with 61 kilograms. She has a bit of a tricky draw, but I want to try and lead and be aggressive on her at the start.
"She races better the NSW way of going so I think she is also a good hope."
