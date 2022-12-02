The Daily Advertiser

Jack Maher Classic winner Arachidi set for return at Albury

By Graeme White
December 2 2022 - 4:00pm
Arachidi took out the Jack Maher 2YO Classic on debut at Wodonga earlier in the year. Picture by Racing Photos

Debut winner Arachidi resumes racing at Albury on Saturday with trainer Craig Weeding having high expectations for the juvenile

