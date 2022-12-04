Reflecting on Gough Whitlam as PM, 50 years on

Whitlam didn't want Vietnamese refugees to come to Australia at the end of the Vietnam War. Most Australians would have agreed with his view on immigration at that time. But it was his language in private that is more interesting. Gerard Henderson from The Sydney Institute provided this quote: "Clyde Cameron, a one-time member of the Whitlam government, supported Gough Whitlam's opposition to Vietnamese refugees arriving in Australia. In his book China, Communism and Coca-Cola, Cameron reported that Whitlam told the Cabinet in 1975 that he was 'not having hundreds of f---ing Vietnamese Balts coming into this country'." Henderson adds that by "Balts", Whitlam meant anti-communists - like the residents of the Baltic States. Whitlam's home was in Cabramatta, now in the division of Fowler. A Vietnamese refugee, independent Dai Le, recently took the seat from Labor.