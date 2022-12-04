Reflecting on Gough Whitlam as PM, 50 years on

On December 5 in 1972, an impatient Gough Whitlam convinced Governor-General Sir Paul Hasluck to swear him in as Prime Minister even though counting from the previous Saturday's election had not been completed. Outgoing PM Billy McMahon had conceded.
Whitlam was a commanding figure, not just in stature, but commanding in his voice. He looked and sounded like a leader, and voters will always elect a strong leader.
I met Whitlam on several occasions - he was the local member for my home town, Liverpool.
His lasting legacies include Medibank (which morphed into Medicare), multiculturalism, no-fault divorce, large-scale funding for private schools, and major advances in higher education. Unfortunately, he led a motley team that in the end made Labor unelectable. Daily newspapers were filled with scandals and outrageous policies.
Treasurer Jim Cairns provided more fodder than most. He started well as Trade Minister, increasing trade with China, but as Treasurer from late 1974 he was a disaster, being part of the shady Khemlani Loans Affair. But in those days before click-bait, Cairns' "affair" (denied at the time) with his principal private secretary Junie Morosi provided more scandal pages than probably any other. In an age when Australia had very few Asian migrants, the glamorous Shanghai-born Morosi made the headlines while inflation ran out of control.
Resources Minister Rex Connor always wore a hat. He drove his 1958 FC Holden rather than ride in a Comcar, because the FC's high roofline meant he could wear his hat inside the car. He was named as the prime mover in dealings with "mysterious" Pakistani banker, Tirath Khemlani.
The Riverina's own Al Grassby, "Flash Al", was rumoured to have friends in the Italian mafia. Donald McKay stood against Al Grassby as a Liberal candidate in 1974.
Whitlam embarked on a grand world tour. In 1974 alone, he spent 56 days overseas. He was overseas during the January 1974 Brisbane floods. He had to return in December 1974 when Cyclone Tracy hit Darwin. But after a few days he resumed his trip to Greece.
No sooner had he left Australia than the bulk ore carrier Lake Illawarra hit the Tasman Bridge in Hobart in January 1975. Twelve people died, and the nation collectively held its breath as two cars hung over the edge, almost joining the four in the water. A clearly annoyed Whitlam labelled the captain incompetent long before an inquiry established that this was so.
When cabinet papers were released in 2005 John Menadue, who at one-time was head of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, was quoted as saying that his boss's 1974 international travel "did seem excessive". To which Whitlam's reply was: "Comrade, if I'm going to put up with the f---wits in the Labor Party, I've got to have my trips."
Whitlam didn't want Vietnamese refugees to come to Australia at the end of the Vietnam War. Most Australians would have agreed with his view on immigration at that time. But it was his language in private that is more interesting. Gerard Henderson from The Sydney Institute provided this quote: "Clyde Cameron, a one-time member of the Whitlam government, supported Gough Whitlam's opposition to Vietnamese refugees arriving in Australia. In his book China, Communism and Coca-Cola, Cameron reported that Whitlam told the Cabinet in 1975 that he was 'not having hundreds of f---ing Vietnamese Balts coming into this country'." Henderson adds that by "Balts", Whitlam meant anti-communists - like the residents of the Baltic States. Whitlam's home was in Cabramatta, now in the division of Fowler. A Vietnamese refugee, independent Dai Le, recently took the seat from Labor.
In the end, it was the economy that defeated Whitlam. The Dismissal, and the Governor-General, are a powerful part of Labor mythology, but it was the Australian people who had the final say. A strong Liberal leader presented a way out, and won in a landslide. Whitlam was still Labor leader in 1977, and once more was defeated.
He was a great man, but praise and worship by the faithful needs to be tempered by the final reality - he was overwhelmingly rejected by the Australian people at the ballot box.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.