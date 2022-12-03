Through the pages of Wagga Wagga's past

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Austexx Investments, the new owner of Wagga's Sturt Mall has submitted plans for a $10 million redevelopment of the shopping centre.
NRMA regional manager Michael Wynn said that home burglary claims in Wagga had increased by 53 per cent compared to the previous year.
Mayor John Harding said that a decision to move the Australian Clay Target Association headquarters to Wagga from Mount Waverley in Victoria is likely to inject millions of dollars into the local economy.
More than 30 factory workers at Wagga's Murrumbidgee Flour Mill joined a state-wide strike and set up a picket line outside the Edward Street mill.
The Christian Formation Centre at San Isadore was sold for an undisclosed sum after it was passed in at auction for $110,000. It will be improved and updated by the new owner, who is planning to continue to use it as a hostel and budget accommodation.
Worshippers spilled into the street outside St Michaels Cathedral as they gathered to be blessed by faith healer, Father Peter Mary Rookey.
Pat's Tyre Service and proprietor, Pat Fitzpatrick have been awarded the Yokohama dealer of the Year for NSW.
President of the Wagga branch of the Ulysses Motorcycle group, Kevin Cutting was one of the first to donate blood as part of the Summer Blood Challenge between motorcyclists and police.
Reverend Gail Tabor, 57, has been appointed as the new Anglican chaplain to Wagga Base Hospital.
Council's manager of cultural services, Kirstie Davies, said that 14 people had attended a meeting to discuss the formation of a cultural plan for Wagga.
Local Member and former Minister for Defence, Mr David Fairbairn has retained the seat of Farrar in the federal election despite a record swing of 14 per cent against him.
Wagga City Council is undertaking a road resurfacing program to upgrade some of the rougher roads.
Members of the Independent Inquiry into the Repatriation System, visiting Wagga, were most impressed with the standard of medical facilities available.
Four-hundred National Service men, along with 50 regular soldiers, "marched out" after completing their 10 weeks basic training at Kapooka.
Hundreds of Wagga and district people attended both day and night sessions of the big Wagga Rodeo at the Eric Wiesel Oval.
Knights Meats in Baylis and Gurwood Streets are advertising delicious sugar-cured Christmas Hams for 75 cents per lb.
An estimated crowd of more than 2000 people attended the Wagga Base Hospital fete in the hospital grounds which resulted in a profit of $1800.
Patients in the Haven nursing home were treated to a rendition of Christmas carols by about 70 students from South Wagga Primary school.
Five Wagga nurses, Anne Phillips, Doree Kroker, MA Turner, Margaret Crombie and Carmel Teal are the first graduates in a new sterilisation technology course.
Edmondson's are advertising Pal meat for dogs 17 cents per 41/4 oz tin, Number 8 frozen chickens for $1.35 and Golden Circle pineapple pieces 19 cents for a 15oz tin.
